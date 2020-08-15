Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement on Instagram

The veteran India wicket-keeper batsman and two time World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from in an Instagram post.







Dhoni's post on Instagram states: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2020



On Friday, Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colleagues arrived in Chennai on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) to be played in the in UAE from September 19 to November 10.