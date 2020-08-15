JUST IN
Sports awards committee to meet on August 17, 18 to select 2020 winners
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement on Instagram

The two-time World Cup winning captain and wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement in an Instagram post

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dhoni
File photo former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is seen during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia at M A Chidhambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photo: PTI

The veteran India wicket-keeper batsman and two time World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from cricket in an Instagram post.


Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

Dhoni's post on Instagram states: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

On Friday, Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colleagues arrived in Chennai on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) to be played in the in UAE from September 19 to November 10.
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 20:09 IST

