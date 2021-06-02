French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round

-
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open.
Nadal defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The 34-year-old was seen at his best in the first set and he managed to win it easily, not giving his Australian counterpart any chance. With the victory in the first set, Nadal recorded his 300th set won at the Roland Garros.
Naomi Osaka exposes sports' mental-health risks with French Open exit
The French Open defending champion then carried on with his momentum and he wrapped the second set in a jiffy, and he was just one set away from progressing to the second round.
Thirteen #RolandGarros titles and you pick up a few things.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021
Merci, @RafaelNadal. pic.twitter.com/XHNxIl4FFd
Popyrin gave a tough fight in the third set and he even went on to take a 5-2 lead, but Nadal showed his class and he managed to stage a comeback to win the third set and progress to the second round.
Other matche results on Day 3 of French Open
At the mercy of Bernarda Pera's deep groundstrokes and struggling with her moves, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty gave the impression that her return to Roland Garros would be short-lived.
French open results on Day 1 and 2
On Monday, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open. Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
On Sunday, Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the French Open after he lost his first-round match against Pablo Andujar.
Andujar came from behind to erase a two-set deficit to upset the Austrian No.4 seed 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It was Thiem's first loss in the opening round of the French Open.
Andujar, who is ranked 68 in the world, fought back from two sets down and it earned him the 150th tour-level match-win of his career. He had defeated Federer en route to the Geneva semi-finals two weeks ago.
