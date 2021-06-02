French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round

Spanish player on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing

Nadal defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.



The 34-year-old was seen at his best in the first set and he managed to win it easily, not giving his Australian counterpart any chance. With the victory in the first set, Nadal recorded his 300th set won at the Roland Garros.



The defending champion then carried on with his momentum and he wrapped the second set in a jiffy, and he was just one set away from progressing to the second round.



Popyrin gave a tough fight in the third set and he even went on to take a 5-2 lead, but Nadal showed his class and he managed to stage a comeback to win the third set and progress to the second round.



Other matche results on Day 3 of French Open



At the mercy of Bernarda Pera's deep groundstrokes and struggling with her moves, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty gave the impression that her return to Roland Garros would be short-lived.

In ideal playing conditions on the sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier, Barty was often left stranded on the red clay by the big shots of her American rival. But two years after claiming the title, the top-ranked Australian fought hard enough to overcome the challenge and eventually prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

As Pera lost her focus and hit 19 unforced errors in the deciding set, Barty made up for her lack of mobility with clever combinations of lobs and angled shots. She played with her left thigh bandaged and received medical treatment after Pera leveled at one-set apiece.

"I just keep fighting, I just keep trying, Barty said after improving her three-set match record to 12-2 this year.

Barty decided not to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the buildup to the French Open, she played 13 matches on clay, winning 11. But she was forced to retire in the quarterfinals in Rome because of an injury to her right arm, raising concerns about her condition ahead of the tournament in Paris.

"It's going to be a little bit tough this week," she said. I think over the weekend we had a bit of a flare-up through my left hip, which obviously just needed a bit of help today, needed some assistance to try and release it off as best I could."

The seeded players in the women's draw scheduled early in the day got off solid starts. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina trailed 5-2 in the second set but beat wild card Oceane Babel 6-2, 7-5. Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady breezed past Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round and match her best performance at the French Open.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova pulled out of the tournament because of an ankle injury. Kvitova said she fell and hurt her ankle during post-match press requirements after her first-round victory on Sunday. The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1.

In the men's draw, up-and-coming Aslan Karatsev beat American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and was joined in the second round by 14th-seeded Gael Monfils.

French open results on Day 1 and 2



On Monday, Swiss maestro Roger Federer stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open. Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On Sunday, Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the French Open after he lost his first-round match against Pablo Andujar.

Andujar came from behind to erase a two-set deficit to upset the Austrian No.4 seed 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It was Thiem's first loss in the opening round of the French Open.

Andujar, who is ranked 68 in the world, fought back from two sets down and it earned him the 150th tour-level match-win of his career. He had defeated Federer en route to the Geneva semi-finals two weeks ago.