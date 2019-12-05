Ganguly denies plans to discuss T20 World Cup ideas with Kohli, Shastri

Sourav Ganguly, former captain and present president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied having any plans to discuss ideas for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Refuting reports that quoted him as saying that he had some thoughts for the T20 World Cup which he was planning to discuss with Team India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri, Ganguly said on microblogging site Twitter, “this is not my quote today. Please clarify with me before print in the future” [sic].





Have some thoughts for T20 World Cup, will discuss with Kohli and Shastri: Ganguly - Times of India https://t.co/NsZmrpzaHT via @timesofindia. Read this on the net .. this is not my quote today .. please clarify with me before print in the future — (@SGanguly99) December 5, 2019

The report that Ganguly took exception to had quoted him as saying at the unveiling of Sharmistha Gooptu's book Menoka Has Hanged Herself in Kolkata on Thursday: “If we are chasing very well in T20 cricket, we need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi, and the management. We haven't played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready.”