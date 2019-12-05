JUST IN
Ganguly denies plans to discuss T20 World Cup ideas with Kohli, Shastri

Tweets that he has been misquoted in various reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly, former India cricket team captain and present president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied having any plans to discuss ideas for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Refuting reports that quoted him as saying that he had some thoughts for the T20 World Cup which he was planning to discuss with Team India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, Ganguly said on microblogging site Twitter, “this is not my quote today. Please clarify with me before print in the future” [sic].



The report that Ganguly took exception to had quoted him as saying at the unveiling of Sharmistha Gooptu's book Menoka Has Hanged Herself in Kolkata on Thursday: “If we are chasing very well in T20 cricket, we need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi, and the management. We haven't played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready.”
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 20:47 IST

