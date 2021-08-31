High performers, country's Paralympians barely on India Inc radar

The last Monday of August. An incredibly august Monday. Having kicked off a silver rush over the weekend, India’s Paralympians had — much before many of their countrymen woke up — swiftly tripled the medal count in Tokyo.

And it didn’t end there. The conveyor rolled on. By the time everyone got to work, two silvers had become four, a bronze was added and in the best #MondayMotivation moment, there was a gold — rifle shooter Avani Lekhara winning the first by a woman in India’s Paralympic history. Eight hours later, at the end of the work day, Sumit Antil ...