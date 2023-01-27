- Mutual funds adopt T+2 settlement cycle for redemption payouts
- India's forex kitty rises by $1.727 billion to $573.727 billion: RBI data
- Worst over for global economy, 'softer recession' likely: RBI governor
- DGCA imposes Rs 10-lakh penalty on Go First for 9 January incident
- Govt may peg gross market borrowing below Rs 16 trillion in 2023/24: Report
- iNCOVACC: All you need to know about world's first intranasal Covid vaccine
- PE/VC investments dip 29% YoY to $54.2 bn in 2022 amid funding woes
Belgium vs Netherlands Live Score, Hockey World Cup SF: Battle of Europe
Hockey World Cup Semifinal Live Updates: Australia play Germany in the first semifinal which will be followed by Belgium and Netherlands
Topics
Hockey World Cup | Belgium Hockey Team | Netherlands Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Belgium vs Netherlands Live Score, Semifinal in the quarterfinal of Hockey World Cup 2023. Photo: Hockey India
Belgium vs Netherlands Live Score, Hockey World Cup Semifinal
The Hockey World Cup has reached its penultimate day where the semifinals take place and the top four hockey nations would be in play as they try and get into the final of the Hockey World Cup.
Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup semifinal
The semifinal between Germany and Australia will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Whole Germany have been battle hardened in the World Cup as they have drawn against reigning World and Olympic champions Belgium and have beaten England in the shoot-out after scoring back-to-back goals in the last three minutes to push the game into the shoot-out.
Australia on the other hand have not really had clean games in this World Cup, be it against Argentina at the Group Stage or against Spain in the quarterfinal. However, the Aussie nature of fighting till not winning has been able to prove worthy for them so far. But will it also prove handy against the Germans is yet to be seen?
Belgium vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup Semifinal
Belgium will be up against the Netherlands in the second semifinal. This will be an intense European affair as both the teams have played enough against each other to know almost the in and outs of everything related to them. While the Dutch have had a smooth show throughout, losing to none, and not even knowing what pressure is, the Belgians fought hard against the Germans at the Group stage and were pushed hard by the Kiwis in the semi-final as well.
It will be interesting to see which team gets through to the final. The last edition’s finalists will no more compete in the final anymore.
Hockey World Cup Semi-Final Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the games at Kalinga International Stadium in Bhubaneshwar below
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh