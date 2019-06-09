Hotstar extends the superhero narrative to the ICC World Cup

Star India’s video streaming platform Hotstar is looking to keep the momentum going from the recently concluded Indian Premier League into the ongoing ICC World Cup, for viewership numbers and advertisers.

In a new campaign released last week, it has stuck to its past brand narrative, using superheroes to drive home a popular feature that allows for communal viewing on its app. Advertisers including Amazon, CEAT, Uber Eats, a sports drink from the Royal Challenge stable, Acko, and ICICI Lombard have already signed on for the tournament and in the coming weeks, Hotstar hopes more will ...