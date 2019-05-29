ICC world cup 2019 ENG vs RSA preview: England look to draw first blood

-
When hosts England face South Africa in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Oval in London on Thursday, expect a run fest of sorts -- both England and South Africa have enough arsenal in their playing 11 to unleash a run riot.
Ranked as the top team in the ICC ODI cricket rankings and touted as the favourites to win the mega tournament, Eoin Morgan-led England will have the advantage of home conditions. Also, in their last series before the World Cup, they thrashed a young Pakistan side 4-0. South Africa, on the other hand, cannot be taken lightly as the third-ranked and experience-laden side have a potent batting and bowling attack.
Eoin Morgan's side currently boast the most dominant batting unit in one-day internationals (ODIs) and an agressive bowling line-up. South Africa, on the other hand, have been a little inconsistent heading into this world cup but they have managed to fix down a strong squad.
England have lost only one of their last 15 completed ODI matches at home. Since the Champions Trophy 2017, they have played 17 home ODIs, of which two have been washed out. Their only home ODI defeat during this period was against India, by 8 wickets at Trent Bridge last year.
The Proteas received a blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out for the first game with a shoulder injury.
England have have come a long way since their dismal show in the 2015 World Cup. Under skipper Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss, they have adopted an agressive playing style and that has paid off. In the 2015 World Cup, they had been eliminated at the group stages.
South Africa, under skipper Faf Du Plessis, do not shy away from experiment and aggression. If the batsmen start early assault, England would have a tough time in containing the damage.
The pacers of both England and South Africa are likely to get assistance from the Oval wicket. The conditions are likely to be cloudy during the first World Cup 2019 match in London.
Turn or no turn, England's Adil Rashid and South Africa's Imran Tahir could also have a big impact on the match.
South Arfica must be wary of English batsmen Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy at the top of the batting line-up. The inclusion of Jofra Archer has added more sharpeness to England's pace battery. Not just that, skipper Eoin Morgan, in-form Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes make a strong tail of the strong batting line-up that South Arican bowlers will have to contain.
In the experienced Dale Steyn's absence, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada are likely to handle the pace department, while Rashid would prove to be crucial with his spin. South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis, along with in-form Quinton de Kock, would look to smash England bowlers to put pressure on the opposition. Hashim Amla would look to provide stability to the batting. Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will be crucial just in case there is an early collapse.