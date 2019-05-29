JUST IN
ICC world cup 2019 ENG vs RSA preview: England look to draw first blood

The first match of ICC World Cup 2019 is likely to be a run fest. England have lost only one of their last 15 ODIs at home. South Africa handed Sri Lanka a 5-0 whitewash in their last series.

BS Web Team 

World cup 2019 England vs South Africa Eoin Morgan Faf Du Plessis
England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis (R)

When hosts England face South Africa in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Oval in London on Thursday, expect a run fest of sorts -- both England and South Africa have enough arsenal in their playing 11 to unleash a run riot.

Ranked as the top team in the ICC ODI cricket rankings and touted as the favourites to win the mega tournament, Eoin Morgan-led England will have the advantage of home conditions. Also, in their last series before the World Cup, they thrashed a young Pakistan side 4-0. South Africa, on the other hand, cannot be taken lightly as the third-ranked and experience-laden side have a potent batting and bowling attack.

Check ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table here

Eoin Morgan's side currently boast the most dominant batting unit in one-day internationals (ODIs) and an agressive bowling line-up. South Africa, on the other hand, have been a little inconsistent heading into this world cup but they have managed to fix down a strong squad.

England have lost only one of their last 15 completed ODI matches at home. Since the Champions Trophy 2017, they have played 17 home ODIs, of which two have been washed out. Their only home ODI defeat during this period was against India, by 8 wickets at Trent Bridge last year.

The Proteas received a blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out for the first game with a shoulder injury.

England have have come a long way since their dismal show in the 2015 World Cup. Under skipper Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss, they have adopted an agressive playing style and that has paid off. In the 2015 World Cup, they had been eliminated at the group stages.

South Africa, under skipper Faf Du Plessis, do not shy away from experiment and aggression. If the batsmen start early assault, England would have a tough time in containing the damage.

The pacers of both England and South Africa are likely to get assistance from the Oval wicket. The conditions are likely to be cloudy during the first World Cup 2019 match in London.

Turn or no turn, England's Adil Rashid and South Africa's Imran Tahir could also have a big impact on the match.


England Team News:

South Arfica must be wary of English batsmen Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy at the top of the batting line-up. The inclusion of Jofra Archer has added more sharpeness to England's pace battery. Not just that, skipper Eoin Morgan, in-form Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes make a strong tail of the strong batting line-up that South Arican bowlers will have to contain.


South Africa Team News

In the experienced Dale Steyn's absence, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada are likely to handle the pace department, while Rashid would prove to be crucial with his spin. South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis, along with in-form Quinton de Kock, would look to smash England bowlers to put pressure on the opposition. Hashim Amla would look to provide stability to the batting. Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will be crucial just in case there is an early collapse.


England Key Players: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root

South Africa Key Payers: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada



Here are the predicted playing 11 for England and South Africa

England playing 11: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

South Africa playing 11: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.



ICC World Cup 2019, Macth 1: England vs South Africa Live streaming details

Date and Day: May 30, 2019, Thursday.

Place: The Oval, London

Time: 3:00 pm IST

The World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar.



England and South Africa squads

England World Cup 2019 Squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa World Cup 2019 Squad:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 22:03 IST

