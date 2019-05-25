ICC World Cup 2019, Ind vs NZ LIVE score: Can India fix number 4 conundrum?

Indian cricket team led by skipper Virat Kohli will look to get used to the English conditions as they lock horns with New Zealand at The in London today. The number 4 spot will be in spotlight as Vijay Shankar and K L Rahul will be in fight after Rahul get back to runs in the Indian Premier League while Shankar had a torrid tournament. It will be interesting to see who will put the foot on the paddle and grab an very important number 4 spot ahead of India’s first match in cricket World Cup against South Africa on June 5 at the same venue. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to get back to groove as they played their last One Day International (ODI) match on February 19.

practice match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. IPL fans can watch the Live in-depth analysis of India’s first warm-up match on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can also live stream warm-up match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.