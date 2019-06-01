JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

NZ vs SL LIVE score ICC world cup 2019: Can Lanka pull an upset at Cardiff?

Head to head in World cups, Sri Lanka have an advantage as they won 6 out of 4 matches. Check New Zealand vs Sri lanka Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

ICC world cup 2019 NZ vs SL LIVE score: Can Lanka pull an upset at Cardiff?
In today’s first match of cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), New Zealand cricket team, led by Kane Williamson will look to leave behind their thrashing by West Indies in warm-up game and aim for a positive start to their World Cup campaign when they take on Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka cricket team at the Cardiff Wales Stadium. The Black Caps were taken for plenty by the West Indies in their final warm-up match where they squandered 421 runs and eventually lost the match by 91 runs. However, they should take a lot of confidence from their first outing against India where they bundled out the Men in Blue for 179 before chasing down their total with six wickets to spare. For Sri Lanka, their tournament preparations have been not being ideal as they lost both of their warm-up fixtures against South Africa and Australia. Head to head in World cups, Sri Lanka have an advantage as they won 6 out of 4 matches.


Check 2019 CWC Points table here
 
ICC cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 3: NZ vs SL LIVE streaming
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream NZ vs SL cricket match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
Stay Tuned for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, TOSS, PLAYING 11 UPDATES and match commentary here.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh