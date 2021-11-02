JUST IN
T20 WC, PAK vs NAM Live Score: Pakistan sets eyes on semifinals

Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between Pakistan and Namibia from Zayed Cricket Stadium

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan cricket team | Babar Azam

BS Web Team 

Pakistan's Babar Azam (Photo: Reuters)
Pakistan will face Namibia in Group 2 of the Super 12 contest at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Pakistan have posted three wins in a row, defeating India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The Babar Azam-led side 

Meanwhile, after notching up three consecutive wins against Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland, Namibia lost to Afghanistan on Sunday by 62 runs.

PAK vs NAM playing 11 prediction
 
Namibia playing 11
 
Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
 
Pakistan playing XI
 
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf



PAK vs NAM Live scoreboard:



Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo


PAK vs NAM Live streaming

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

