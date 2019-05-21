ICC World Cup in 2019: Look out for these top 5 players in their maiden WC

As 10 participating teams put themselves on the shop window for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, being held in England and Wales from May 30, there will be several members in each team who would be making their maiden World Cup appearance. Business Standard look at the statistics for each of these players, analysed their skills and whittled the list of debutants down to top 5 players who could make the greatest impact in World Cup 2019 for their respective teams.

Here are the top 5 World Cup first-timers to look out for:



Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan



Many might think that Imam-ul-Haq, a nephew of one of Pakistan’s greatest batsmen Inzamam-ul-Haq, would be under pressure to prove himself at But, in his brief career so far, the southpaw’s bat has done the talking and justified his place in the Pakistan playing 11 at the top of the batting order. In 28 One Day International (ODI) matches played so far, Haq has amassed over 1,300 runs at an average of 57.79, including six hundreds and five fifties. In an ODI match against England recently, he went on to score 150, breaking Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record as the youngest player to slam over 150 runs in a 50-over match. The Pakistani opener was 23 years and 153 days old when he achieved this feat. Before him, Kapil Dev had scored a record unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in 1983 at the age of 24.

Imam-ul-Haq cricket record





Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Ball faced Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Fours Sixes ODIs 28 28 5 1387 151 60.3 1700 81.58 6 5 103 14 Tests 10 19 2 483 76 28.41 1017 47.49 0 3 59 3 T20Is 1 1 0 7 7 7 10 70 0 0 0 0 First-class 46 83 12 2403 200 no 33.88 5381 44.71 4 14 268 5 List A 60 60 5 2509 151 45.61 3204 78.3 7 13 207 18 T20s 43 40 6 1201 67 35.32 1013 118.55 0 12 112 18

When the Indian cricket team lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011, they had much to thank the experience of Zaheer Khan for it. This time around, Virat Kohli will be trusting the skills of to restrict the opposition in powerplays and death overs. Regarded the ‘world’s best bowler’ at present by many experts, Bumrah should be India’s answer to the batting-friendly pitches in England. Though these pitches are often seen as a nightmare for bowlers, Bumrah’s unique action and capability to mix yorkers with slower balls and well-directed bouncers should do the trick. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will be heavily banking on Bumrah to provide crucial breakthroughs in ICC

cricket record



Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Innings Best Bowling match Average Economy Strike rate 4 Wickets 5 wickets ODIs 49 49 2505 1883 85 5-27 5-27 22.15 4.51 29.4 4 1 Tests 10 20 2416 1073 49 6-33 9-86 21.89 2.66 49.3 0 3 T20Is 42 42 919 1029 51 3-11 3-11 20.17 6.71 18 0 0 First-class 36 62 7430 3328 138 6-29 9-86 24.11 2.68 53.8 3 9 List A 74 74 3860 2784 137 5-27 5-27 20.32 4.32 28.1 7 2 T20s 149 149 3324 3932 174 3-7 3-7 22.59 7.09 19.1 0 0

Adam Zampa, with his boyish looks and a round-arm leg-break action, is often compared with legendary leggie Shane Warne. He may not have a vast experience in ODI cricket but his old-school technique of tossing the ball above the eye-line has helped him immensely. Zampa, who has in recent past gone deceived even the likes of Virat Kohli with his leg break and googly, will be crucial for Australia’s World Cup defence. It has also been seen lately that finger spinners have not been as useful on batting-friendly tracks like those in England, especially since the ICC Champions trophy 2017. So Adam Zampa should have the added responsibility because of being the only wrist spinner in the Australian squad.

Adam Zampa cricket record





Bowling Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Innings Best Bowling match Average Economy Strike rate 4 Wickets 5 wickets ODIs 44 44 2282 2127 60 4-43 4-43 35.45 5.59 38 1 0 Tests DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP T20Is 22 21 444 447 23 3-16 3-16 19.43 6.04 19.3 0 0 First-class 36 63 7348 4804 102 6-62 10-119 47.09 3.92 72 3 2 List A 78 77 4173 3734 113 4-18 33.04 5.36 36.9 4 0 0 T20s 115 112 2319 2780 127 6-19 6-19 21.88 7.19 18.2 0 1

Rashid Khan is one of the important factors that have helped Afghanistan in qualifying for the ICC World Cup 2019, despite the marquee event being reduced to just 10 participants this year. If you are chronicling the factors that have led to the success of Afghanistan, you just cannot miss Rashid’s wicket-taking skills. Rashid Khan, with his quick leg breaks, has deceived world-class batsmen across cricket-playing nations, particularly in T20 leagues. In the ICC ODI bowling rankings, he is placed at number 3 ahead of Imran Tahir and Kasigo Rabada, and that should be a proof of his prowess in recent months. Few would be expecting Afghanistan to qualify for semis, but none would deny that they have the goods to inflict a few upsets, with Rashid Khan playing a crucial role.

Rashid Khan cricket record

Bowling Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Innings Best Bowling match Average Economy Strike rate 4 Wickets 5 wickets ODIs 58 55 2893 1886 125 7-18 7-18 15.08 3.91 23.1 4 4 Tests 2 3 485 256 9 5-82 7-102 28.44 3.16 53.8 0 1 T20Is 38 38 864 867 75 5-3 5-3 11.56 6.02 11.5 3 2 First-class 6 11 1664 783 44 8-74 12-122 17.79 2.82 37.8 1 5 List A 60 57 3000 1974 129 7-18 7-18 15.3 3.94 23.2 4 4 T20s 170 169 3947 4021 254 5-3 5-3 15.83 6.11 15.5 5 2 Batting Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Ball faced Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Fours Sixes ODIs 58 43 9 798 60 no 23.47 787 101.39 0 4 70 24 Tests 2 3 0 29 12 9.66 31 93.54 0 0 3 1 T20Is 38 17 8 123 33 13.66 99 124.24 0 0 8 8 First-class 6 7 1 154 52 25.66 198 77.77 0 1 21 1 List A 60 44 9 819 60 no 23.4 801 102.24 0 4 75 24 T20s 170 78 29 606 56 no 12.36 399 151.87 0 1 37 45

A genuine all-rounder who can add fire power lower down the order, Ben Stokes bowls with a pace of over 140 kmph and is an exceptional fielder. He has proved himself as one of the factors that make the England cricket team favourites to win the He is extremely passionate in everything he does and his aggression ensures there is seldom a dull moment with him around on the field. He can provide crucial breakthroughs while bowling in the middle overs and change the complexion of the game with a brilliant run-out or a catch at the boundary. Recently, he steered his side to a series win while chasing 340 against Pakistan, even as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.