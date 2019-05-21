ICC World Cup in 2019: Look out for these top 5 players in their maiden WC

-
As 10 participating teams put themselves on the shop window for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, being held in England and Wales from May 30, there will be several members in each team who would be making their maiden World Cup appearance. Business Standard look at the statistics for each of these players, analysed their skills and whittled the list of debutants down to top 5 players who could make the greatest impact in World Cup 2019 for their respective teams.
Here are the top 5 World Cup first-timers to look out for:
Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan
Many might think that Imam-ul-Haq, a nephew of one of Pakistan’s greatest batsmen Inzamam-ul-Haq, would be under pressure to prove himself at ICC World Cup 2019. But, in his brief career so far, the southpaw’s bat has done the talking and justified his place in the Pakistan playing 11 at the top of the batting order. In 28 One Day International (ODI) matches played so far, Haq has amassed over 1,300 runs at an average of 57.79, including six hundreds and five fifties. In an ODI match against England recently, he went on to score 150, breaking Kapil Dev’s 36-year-old record as the youngest player to slam over 150 runs in a 50-over match. The Pakistani opener was 23 years and 153 days old when he achieved this feat. Before him, Kapil Dev had scored a record unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in 1983 at the age of 24.
Imam-ul-Haq cricket record
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Ball faced
|Strike Rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Fours
|Sixes
|ODIs
|28
|28
|5
|1387
|151
|60.3
|1700
|81.58
|6
|5
|103
|14
|Tests
|10
|19
|2
|483
|76
|28.41
|1017
|47.49
|0
|3
|59
|3
|T20Is
|1
|1
|0
|7
|7
|7
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|First-class
|46
|83
|12
|2403
|200 no
|33.88
|5381
|44.71
|4
|14
|268
|5
|List A
|60
|60
|5
|2509
|151
|45.61
|3204
|78.3
|7
|13
|207
|18
|T20s
|43
|40
|6
|1201
|67
|35.32
|1013
|118.55
|0
|12
|112
|18
Jasprit Bumrah, India
When the Indian cricket team lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011, they had much to thank the experience of Zaheer Khan for it. This time around, Virat Kohli will be trusting the skills of Jasprit Bumrah to restrict the opposition in powerplays and death overs. Regarded the ‘world’s best bowler’ at present by many experts, Bumrah should be India’s answer to the batting-friendly pitches in England. Though these pitches are often seen as a nightmare for bowlers, Bumrah’s unique action and capability to mix yorkers with slower balls and well-directed bouncers should do the trick. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will be heavily banking on Bumrah to provide crucial breakthroughs in ICC cricket World Cup 2019.
Jasprit Bumrah cricket record
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Innings
|Best Bowling match
|Average
|Economy
|Strike rate
|4 Wickets
|5 wickets
|ODIs
|49
|49
|2505
|1883
|85
|5-27
|5-27
|22.15
|4.51
|29.4
|4
|1
|Tests
|10
|20
|2416
|1073
|49
|6-33
|9-86
|21.89
|2.66
|49.3
|0
|3
|T20Is
|42
|42
|919
|1029
|51
|3-11
|3-11
|20.17
|6.71
|18
|0
|0
|First-class
|36
|62
|7430
|3328
|138
|6-29
|9-86
|24.11
|2.68
|53.8
|3
|9
|List A
|74
|74
|3860
|2784
|137
|5-27
|5-27
|20.32
|4.32
|28.1
|7
|2
|T20s
|149
|149
|3324
|3932
|174
|3-7
|3-7
|22.59
|7.09
|19.1
|0
|0
Adam Zampa, Australia
Adam Zampa, with his boyish looks and a round-arm leg-break action, is often compared with legendary leggie Shane Warne. He may not have a vast experience in ODI cricket but his old-school technique of tossing the ball above the eye-line has helped him immensely. Zampa, who has in recent past gone deceived even the likes of Virat Kohli with his leg break and googly, will be crucial for Australia’s World Cup defence. It has also been seen lately that finger spinners have not been as useful on batting-friendly tracks like those in England, especially since the ICC Champions trophy 2017. So Adam Zampa should have the added responsibility because of being the only wrist spinner in the Australian squad.
Adam Zampa cricket record
|Bowling
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Innings
|Best Bowling match
|Average
|Economy
|Strike rate
|4 Wickets
|5 wickets
|ODIs
|44
|44
|2282
|2127
|60
|4-43
|4-43
|35.45
|5.59
|38
|1
|0
|Tests
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|T20Is
|22
|21
|444
|447
|23
|3-16
|3-16
|19.43
|6.04
|19.3
|0
|0
|First-class
|36
|63
|7348
|4804
|102
|6-62
|10-119
|47.09
|3.92
|72
|3
|2
|List A
|78
|77
|4173
|3734
|113
|4-18
|33.04
|5.36
|36.9
|4
|0
|0
|T20s
|115
|112
|2319
|2780
|127
|6-19
|6-19
|21.88
|7.19
|18.2
|0
|1
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan
Rashid Khan is one of the important factors that have helped Afghanistan in qualifying for the ICC World Cup 2019, despite the marquee event being reduced to just 10 participants this year. If you are chronicling the factors that have led to the success of Afghanistan, you just cannot miss Rashid’s wicket-taking skills. Rashid Khan, with his quick leg breaks, has deceived world-class batsmen across cricket-playing nations, particularly in T20 leagues. In the ICC ODI bowling rankings, he is placed at number 3 ahead of Imran Tahir and Kasigo Rabada, and that should be a proof of his prowess in recent months. Few would be expecting Afghanistan to qualify for semis, but none would deny that they have the goods to inflict a few upsets, with Rashid Khan playing a crucial role.
|Bowling
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Innings
|Best Bowling match
|Average
|Economy
|Strike rate
|4 Wickets
|5 wickets
|ODIs
|58
|55
|2893
|1886
|125
|7-18
|7-18
|15.08
|3.91
|23.1
|4
|4
|Tests
|2
|3
|485
|256
|9
|5-82
|7-102
|28.44
|3.16
|53.8
|0
|1
|T20Is
|38
|38
|864
|867
|75
|5-3
|5-3
|11.56
|6.02
|11.5
|3
|2
|First-class
|6
|11
|1664
|783
|44
|8-74
|12-122
|17.79
|2.82
|37.8
|1
|5
|List A
|60
|57
|3000
|1974
|129
|7-18
|7-18
|15.3
|3.94
|23.2
|4
|4
|T20s
|170
|169
|3947
|4021
|254
|5-3
|5-3
|15.83
|6.11
|15.5
|5
|2
|Batting
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Ball faced
|Strike Rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Fours
|Sixes
|ODIs
|58
|43
|9
|798
|60 no
|23.47
|787
|101.39
|0
|4
|70
|24
|Tests
|2
|3
|0
|29
|12
|9.66
|31
|93.54
|0
|0
|3
|1
|T20Is
|38
|17
|8
|123
|33
|13.66
|99
|124.24
|0
|0
|8
|8
|First-class
|6
|7
|1
|154
|52
|25.66
|198
|77.77
|0
|1
|21
|1
|List A
|60
|44
|9
|819
|60 no
|23.4
|801
|102.24
|0
|4
|75
|24
|T20s
|170
|78
|29
|606
|56 no
|12.36
|399
|151.87
|0
|1
|37
|45
Ben Stokes, England
A genuine all-rounder who can add fire power lower down the order, Ben Stokes bowls with a pace of over 140 kmph and is an exceptional fielder. He has proved himself as one of the factors that make the England cricket team favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2019. He is extremely passionate in everything he does and his aggression ensures there is seldom a dull moment with him around on the field. He can provide crucial breakthroughs while bowling in the middle overs and change the complexion of the game with a brilliant run-out or a catch at the boundary. Recently, he steered his side to a series win while chasing 340 against Pakistan, even as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.
|Batting
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Ball faced
|Strike Rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Fours
|Sixes
|ODIs
|84
|71
|12
|2217
|102 no
|37.57
|2356
|94.1
|3
|15
|179
|64
|Tests
|52
|95
|2
|3152
|258
|33.89
|5370
|58.69
|6
|17
|399
|48
|T20Is
|23
|20
|5
|232
|38
|15.46
|178
|130.33
|0
|0
|20
|9
|First-class
|127
|215
|10
|6942
|258
|33.86
|NA
|NA
|14
|36
|NA
|NA
|List A
|155
|135
|21
|4118
|164
|36.12
|4247
|96.96
|7
|22
|351
|126
|T20s
|120
|110
|18
|2257
|103 no
|24.53
|1671
|135.06
|1
|8
|175
|98
|Bowling
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Innings
|Best Bowling match
|Average
|Economy
|Strike rate
|4 Wickets
|5 wickets
|ODIs
|84
|69
|2607
|2674
|63
|5-61
|5-61
|42.44
|6.15
|41.3
|1
|1
|Tests
|52
|89
|7328
|4054
|127
|6-22
|8-161
|31.92
|3.31
|57.7
|5
|4
|T20Is
|23
|18
|334
|496
|10
|3-26
|3-26
|49.6
|8.91
|33.4
|0
|0
|First-class
|127
|199
|15101
|8719
|296
|7-67
|10-121
|29.45
|3.46
|51
|14
|7
|List A
|155
|115
|4282
|4161
|127
|5-61
|5-61
|32.76
|5.83
|33.7
|3
|1
|T20s
|120
|84
|1483
|2081
|64
|4-16
|4-16
|32.51
|8.41
|23.1
|1
|0