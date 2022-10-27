IND vs NED Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

Live Streaming of the India vs T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Network on their television sets.

The Indian team, after a majestic win against arch-rivals Pakistan, will be up against the minnows, Netherlands, who by the way have impressed all in their last two outings against Asian nations Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Though unable to win those games, the Dutch did showcase fighting spirit and hence cannot be taken lightly.

India vs T20 World Cup will begin at 12:30 pm IST on October 27, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Network on TV in India.

The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and will begin at 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time on October 237, 2022, at the Sydney Ground in Sydney, Australia.

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Scott Edwards-led Netherlands Live and Exclusive on Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus app and its website.

The SCG has been known traditionally to help the spin and slow bowlers as the pitch turns and grips in all conditions. However, due to the morning and afternoon showers, it might just help the fast bowlers early on a bit. Any captain winning the toss would look to field first.

Unlike Melbourne, Sydney would be kind to India and Indian supporters as all the rain that needed to happen would have happened in the daytime and the weather would be clear from 07:00 pm Local time onwards which is when the action begins.