IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium

The Indian team, led by Rishabh Pant at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will be facing Temba Bavuma led South Africa in the first match of the five-match T20I series. All the Indian players and a few of the South African players are coming on the back of a very fine IPL 2022 and hence this match makes for an exciting T20 affair.

IND vs SA 1st T20I pitch report

The Feroz Shah Kotla pitch has always been a slow wicket, but of late some bounce has been on offer at least in the shortest format. Not much cricket has been played on it either and hence a fresh wicket might offer some bounce and pace and the ball might come on to the bat very nicely. A high scoring game is a no brainer here.

IND vs SA 1st T20I New Delhi Weather Report

Delhi has been red hot and even as late as 10:00 pm IST in the night, the infamous loo blows, enough to make your face feel like it is on fire. The temperature during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm will hover between 38 and 34 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be between 15 to 21%, making the weather dry.

Ind vs SA 1st T20I live streaming

Ind vs SA 1st T20I match will start at 07:00 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This match between India and South Africa can be watched live and exclusive on your TV sets on the network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into app and website.

