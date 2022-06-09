IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium

JUST IN
IND vs SA 1st T20I Preview: India's bench strength faces Proteas might

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will have enough help for the bowlers to make this match interesting and not another high scoring, chasing team winning the match kind of affair

New Delhi 

India coach Rahul Dravid with vice captain Hardik Pandya during a net session at Arun Jaitley Stadium before India vs South Africa 1st T20I. Photo: BCCI
The Indian team, led by Rishabh Pant at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will be facing Temba Bavuma led South Africa in the first match of the five-match T20I series. All the Indian players and a few of the South African players are coming on the back of a very fine IPL 2022 and hence this match makes for an exciting T20 affair.

IND vs SA 1st T20I pitch report

The Feroz Shah Kotla pitch has always been a slow wicket, but of late some bounce has been on offer at least in the shortest format. Not much cricket has been played on it either and hence a fresh wicket might offer some bounce and pace and the ball might come on to the bat very nicely. A high scoring game is a no brainer here.

IND vs SA 1st T20I New Delhi Weather Report

Delhi has been red hot and even as late as 10:00 pm IST in the night, the infamous loo blows, enough to make your face feel like it is on fire. The temperature during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm will hover between 38 and 34 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be between 15 to 21%, making the weather dry.

Ind vs SA 1st T20I live streaming

Ind vs SA 1st T20I match will start at 07:00 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This match between India and South Africa can be watched live and exclusive on your TV sets on the Star Sports network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar app and website.

When and where would the IND vs SA 1st T20I Match occur?

The match between India and South Africa would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 0900 hrs GMT on June 09, 2022, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Where can people watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I live and exclusive?

People can watch Rishabh Pant-led India take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the 1st T20I of the five-match series live and exclusive on the Star Sports network on their TV sets. On smartphones and online, today’s India vs South Africa match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and website.

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 13:16 IST

