IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather, dew update of Barabati Stadium

The Indian team’s 12-match winning streak in T20Is came to an end on Thursday, June 09, 2022, when they were defeated comprehensively by South Africa. Now the Indian team has much to play for as a victory at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the venue for the second match would serve as revenge for their 2015 loss against the Proteas.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Pitch Report

Cuttack is the same venue where South Africa had reduced the Indians to only 96 runs in 2015, thanks to a controlled show of line and length by Albie Morkel. In total only two T20Is have been played at the venue, but it is not a high-scoring ground by all means. Hence spinners will get some help without a doubt and a score of anywhere between 150-170 could be challenging to chase down.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cuttack Weather Report

It is going to be very hot and very humid at Cuttack for the second T20I between India and South Africa. The humidity will be 88% at 07:00 pm IST the match start time and increase up to 96% at 11:00 pm IST. The temperature would hover between 29 to 27 degrees Celcius. The cloud cover would also be 49% at the time of the start of the game and reduce to 35% by 11:00 pm suggesting that the dew will keep on increasing as the night passes and hence a captain winning the toss would look to field first.

Ind vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Ind vs SA 2nd T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This match between India and South Africa can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match occur?

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 0900 hrs GMT on June 12, 2022, at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Where can people watch the 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rishabh Pant-led India take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.