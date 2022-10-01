IND vs SA 2nd T20I Preview: Can South Africa make a come back in the series

Indian bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh bowled so well on the Thiruvananthapuram wicket that the entire South African top order was bamboozled even before they could realise what was happening. Now, moving to the second match in Guwahati, where the wicket would play better than the first one, as has been predicted, the Proteas batters would look to make amends and show the skills that they possess.

India on the other hand, would look to win a T20I series for the first time against South Africa. The Indian team is also looking to find the right balance going to the T20 World Cup, as far as bowling is concerned. However, they have been hit by a significant roadblock in the form of Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability throughout the series. He is injured and might be out of the World Cup too and Mohd Siraj has been drafted into the squad in his place.

There have been two other additions to the squad in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed and Shreyas Iyer. Though it would be interesting to see if they could get a game.

India vs South Africa: How will the teams shape up?

Though India would have ideally liked to play in this game, he is unavailable and as a result, would most likely go with the same team that won the game in Kerala.

South Africa also can’t just change their playing eleven based on one really horrible day at the office and would like to trust the same players to win the second match and keep the series alive.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ind vs SA: Guwahati pitch and weather report

The weather is going to be cloudy throughout the match hours and there is a chance of rain during the game too. The skies would have 99% cloud cover with humidity as high as 79% at 10 pm IST.

As for the wicket, Guwahati, like most Indian wickets have proven to be batting friendly. Though the weather conditions, especially the dampness in the environment will provide quality fast bowlers on both sides, with an opportunity to swing the ball and get early wickets.