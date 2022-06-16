IND vs SA 4th T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of SCA Stadium, Rajkot

A huge 48-run win in the third T20I at Visakhapatnam kept India alive in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Now, as the caravan moves to the Saurashtra Association Stadium, India, who have won two out of the two total three T20I matches played at this venue, would have to continue winning to keep the series alive till its fifth and final game.

On the other hand, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa would have to bring their best to the table once again and play it like a team as they did in the first two games of the series, to try and win this one and thereby the series as well. They lead the five-match series 2-1 so far.



IND vs SA 4th T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Association Stadium in Rajkot has been a high-scoring one and in the three T20Is that have been so far played here, 196 has been the lowest score defended while even a total as high as 202 has not been safe and chased quite easily. Thus it is going to be a bonanza offer for batters to fill their coffers with runs.

IND vs SA 4th T20I Rajkot Weather Report

Located in the Kutch region of Gujarat, Rajkot is always going to be hot and dry and though the humidity will increase as the night progresses, it will still be very different for the South African players who have played their last two games on the east coast of India. During the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the temperature will change from 33 Degree Celcius to 29, while humidity will increase from 52% to 68%.

Ind vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming

Ind vs SA 4th T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the Saurashtra Association Stadium, Rajkot.

When and Where would the IND vs SA 4th T20I Match occur?

The 4th T20I match between India and South Africa would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 0900 hrs GMT on June 16, 2022, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Where can people watch the 4th T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rishabh Pant-led India take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the 4th T20I of the five-match series Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.