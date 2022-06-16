IND vs SA 4th T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
Rishabh Pant and Co. would be hoping to create the same magic as they did in the third T20I of the five match series against South Africa when they face the Proteas in the ofurth match of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
It is only with a win in this game that India would be able to stay alive in the series and stretvch it to the fifth and final game in Bengaluru on June 19, 2022.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like
As far as India are concerned, they would in all probabality go in with the same Playing 11 until and unless there are any injury concernes, which so far have not been reported. Rahul Dravid, the Indian head coach likes to give players a long rope and hence we can expect that the same team which won the third T20I will continue in the fourth game as well.
As for South Africa, they can hope that Quinton de Kock gets fit for this game so he will straightaway come in place of Reeza Hendricks. There are no chances of Markram playing any game as he has been ruled out of the series because fo Covid. The only other change that South Africa cioukld opt for is playing Marci JHansen in place of Anrich Nrtje as the latter han’t really been able to leave alasting impression.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 4th T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.
India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs
