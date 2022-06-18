IND vs SA 5th T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of M Chinnaswamy Stadium

-
The Indian team fought back well in the last two games and registered comprehensive wins to finally set up a final clash against South Africa for the T20I series. If India could manage to win the match at Bengaluru, it would be the first time ever that they will defeat South Africa in India in a T20I series.
On the other hand, Temba Bavuma and Co would be looking to altogether forget the last two T20Is and focus on the final one and win it to keep the record of not losing a series against India in India intact.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Pitch Report
The M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru is known for its high-scoring games because of its short boundaries. Out of the eight T20Is that have been played here, five have been won by teams chasing. The pitch usually offers some grip to spinners, but because the boundaries are short, batters usually take on the spinners even when turn and grip are available.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Bengaluru Weather Report
For the first time in this entire series, the players will get a rebate from heat as Bengaluru is going to be heavenly in comparison to the weather that the South Africans have had to face so far. However, there are great chances of rainfall and it might be a shortened match after all as the weather forecast predicts a heavy shower at 07:00 pm.
So even if the super soppers do their magic and the pitch is dried, the 99% cloud cover means that it will take at least 08:30 for the game to begin and therefore a shortened match will be in the offing.
Ind vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming
Ind vs SA 5th T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This match between India and South Africa can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. People can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
When and Where would the IND vs SA 5th T20I Match occur?
The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 0900 hrs GMT on June 19, 2022, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Where can people watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rishabh Pant-led India take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the 5th T20I of the five-match series Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs South Africa match can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
