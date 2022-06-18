IND vs SA 5th T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Indian team fought back well in the last two games and registered comprehensive wins to finally set up a final clash against for the T20I series. If India could manage to win the match at Bengaluru, it would be the first time ever that they will defeat in India in a T20I series.

On the other hand, Temba Bavuma and Co would be looking to altogether forget the last two T20Is and focus on the final one and win it to keep the record of not losing a series against India in India intact.

IND vs SA 5th T20I Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy in is known for its high-scoring games because of its short boundaries. Out of the eight T20Is that have been played here, five have been won by teams chasing. The pitch usually offers some grip to spinners, but because the boundaries are short, batters usually take on the spinners even when turn and grip are available.

IND vs SA 5th T20I Weather Report

For the first time in this entire series, the players will get a rebate from heat as is going to be heavenly in comparison to the weather that the South Africans have had to face so far. However, there are great chances of rainfall and it might be a shortened match after all as the weather forecast predicts a heavy shower at 07:00 pm.

So even if the super soppers do their magic and the pitch is dried, the 99% cloud cover means that it will take at least 08:30 for the game to begin and therefore a shortened match will be in the offing.

Ind vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming

Ind vs SA 5th T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This match between India and can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. People can also tune into Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

