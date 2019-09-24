Ind vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series, Umesh replaces him

Ace Indian pacer has been ruled out of the umcoming Test series between India and South Africa after the bowler sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back. Bumrah has been replaced by Umesh Yadav in India's Test squad for the three-Test series starting from October 2, 2019.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement that injury was detected during a 'routine radiological screening'.

Bumrah will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. Bumrah has picked 62 wickets in 12 Tests, all away from home.