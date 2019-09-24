JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » South Africa tour of India 2019 » News

Discussions on Dhoni's future unfair, only he can take that call: Yuvraj
Business Standard

Ind vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series, Umesh replaces him

Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back

BS Web Team 

ICC cricket World Cup 2019, Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AP | PTI

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the umcoming Test series between India and South Africa after the bowler sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back. Bumrah has been replaced by Umesh Yadav in India's Test squad for the three-Test series starting from October 2, 2019.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement that injury was detected during a 'routine radiological screening'.

Bumrah will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. Bumrah has picked 62 wickets in 12 Tests, all away from home.
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY