IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the 3rd T20I LIVE in India

Live Streaming of the third T20I is going to be available on the Disney Plus app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Network on their television sets.

The Indian team has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and would look to attempt a whitewash on the Proteas, against whom they hadn’t even won a home T20I series before this.

Third T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST on October 04, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Network on TV in India.

When and where would the IND vs SA 3rd T20I occur?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time on October 04, 2022, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

How can people watch 3rd T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Temba Bavuma -led South Africa Live and Exclusive on Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs South Africa match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus app and its website.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Pitch Report

So far, only two T20Is have taken place at the Holkar stadium in Indore and in both of them, Indi faced Sri Lanka and beat them quite convincingly. India’s highest T20I score of 260/5 came at this very ground against Sri Lanka. Thus it is one of the high-scoring grounds.

Ind vs Sa 3rd T20I Indore weather report

The weather in Indore is going to remain pleasant throughout the game from 7 pm to 11 pm IST. The cloud cover would increase from 34% at 7 pm to almost 100% at 11 pm while the humidity will remain in the fifties only. Thus it is going to be great conditions for a T20 game.