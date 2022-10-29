IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

-
Live Streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Star Sports Network on their television sets.
The Indian team would be looking to settle everything once and for all and seal a place in the semi-finals when they take on South Africa. After Pakistan, South Africa were the only challenging side in the group and now that India have beaten Pakistan, all they need to virtually register themselves in the semis is to win this game.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup will begin at 04:30 pm IST on October 30, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
When and where would Ind vs Sa T20 World Cup match occur?
The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and South Africa will begin at 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time on October 30, 2022, at the Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia.
How can people watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa Live and exclusively on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and its website.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Pitch Report
Pace, bounce and more bounce are going to be the scheme of things in Perth as far as the pitch is concerned. Although the matches aren’t taking place at the traditional WACA, there is no dearth of pace and bounce even at the new stadium. Thus the South African speedsters and Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami from India are going to be the people to watch out for
Ind vs Sa T20 World Cup Perth weather report
It is going to be chilly, and it is going to be very windy, but thankfully there is no prediction of any sort of rain. The skies in Perth will remain clear from 7 pm onwards and the temperatures will be below 15-degree celsius with the wind speed anywhere between 25-40 kph.
