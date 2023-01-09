IND vs SL 1st ODI: Pitch report, weather forecast, live streaming details

The Sri Lankan team would be doing its best to get back in the game in the ODIs after an impressive show in the T20Is. It will be after a long time that India will be playing an ODI against Sri Lanka in India, especially in .

1st ODI Pitch Report

The Barsapara ground is smaller in size and thereby gives the batters an easy go for fours and sixes. The weather is going to be fine and with an afternoon start to the game, there would hardly be any help for the bowlers initially. Spinners might be able to get some purchase off the wicket later on.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Weather Forecast

The humidity in Assam, despite it being winter up north, will increase as the evening approaches.

From 54% at the start of the game at 1330 hrs, it will increase to 81% by 2000 hrs. The temperature would go down from 26 degrees celsius at the start of the game to 18 degrees celsius by 8 pm when the match would approach its end.

Ind vs Sl 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

The first ODI match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in . It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.