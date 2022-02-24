IND vs SL 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Toss, Pitch Report and Weather Update

after going down 1-4 against Australia in their recent T20I series would be looking to bounce back when they face the in the first match of the three-match T20I series beginning on February 24 i.e. today at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and would be telecasted Live on Network and can also be Live Streamed through the application on smartphones.

When would the toss in today's match between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka would take place at 06:30 pm IST, 30 minutes prior to the start of the match

When and Where would 1st T20I, 2022 take place?

First T20I 2022 would be played on February 24 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST

Where can people watch Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live and Exclusive?

The first IND vs SL T20I can be watched Live on Network on TV and can also be streamed online through the application for both Android and IOS users of the smartphone

How is today's weather at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in

Today's weather at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in will remain pleasant throughout the duration of the game from 07:00 pm to 10:30 pm and the humidity will keep on increasing as the night passes. Due to increase ion humidity, there are a lot of chances of dew later in the evening prompting the captain to win the toss and bowl first.

What is the pitch report for today's match?

Traditionally, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has remained a slow and low wicket in the four T20I matches that have been played over here so far. But given that it is T20I and also that Sri Lankan spinners can extract turn and bounce on a low and slow wicket, the pitch curators might have been tempted to go with a batting-friendly wicket and huge runs are in the offing