IND vs SL 1st T20I Preview: Rohit Sharma's flawless run as captain on test

India skipper Rohit Sharma, ever since he has taken over the reins of the team as full-time skipper from Virat Kohli, has been flawless, winning all three series with a whitewash. Not discrediting the efforts of the team, but the oppositions against which the team won the matches actually put their weapons down even before fighting, especially West Indies against whom India won both the ODI and the T20I series 3-0.

Now, the led side will be up against yet another side that is inferior to India by all means. Sri Lanka cricket team, which was defeated 1-4 by the hosts Australians, would look to get something out of the three-match T20I series against India, The T20I series is also important as it would shape the Lankan team's morale and confidence going further into the Test series against India.

The challenge however remains the same and it is whether or not the Lankans, led by Dasun Shanka, compete against the mighty Indians. For and his team though, the challenge would be to continue their flawless run in the white ball format and build up to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ind vs Sl Toss

The toss between India captain and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka would take place at 06:30 pm IST, 30 minutes prior to the start of the match

Weather

Today's weather at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow will remain pleasant throughout the duration of the game from 07:00 pm to 10:30 pm and the humidity will keep on increasing as the night passes. Due to increase ion humidity, there are a lot of chances of dew later in the evening prompting the captain to win the toss and bowl first.

Pitch Report

Traditionally, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has remained a slow and low wicket in the four T20I matches that have been played over here so far. But given that it is T20I and also that Sri Lankan spinners can extract turn and bounce on a low and slow wicket, the pitch curators might have been tempted to go with a batting-friendly wicket and huge runs are in the offing

Predicted Playing 11

The Indian team is without the services of its top players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and to add to the unavailable list, the men in blue lost the services of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar too. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have come back in the squad as well and might be indulged in the very first game itself.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be missing out on the services of its ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasarnaga and their playing 11 will be revolving around the likes of Dinesh Chandimal, skipper Shanka and Charith Asalanka in the batting department, while bowling will be focussed on Dushmantha Chameera's speed and the leg-spin of Jeffrey Vandersay

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

India Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando