Samson ruled out on advice of medical team, Jitesh is his replacement: BCCI
Business Standard

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather forecast, live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: The match takes place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The pitch offers help to fast bowlers early on

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

General View of the MCA Stadium Pune where RCB faces RR in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
General View of the MCA Stadium, Pune. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

After a very narrow victory in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Mumbai, the caravan moves to Pune where the two teams will fight it out at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While Sri Lanka will play to remain in the series, the Hardik Pandya-led India would look to seal the series against the Asian champions.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20i Pitch Report

It was at this stadium in Pune in 2016 that the two teams met and Dasun Shanaka, then just a young bowling all-rounder, unleashed his power of swing bowling and bowled India out for a meagre 101. But then in 2020, India exacted revenge, trumping the visitors by a giant margin of 78 runs.

This will now be the third meeting between the two sides. The Pune pitch is way better for batting than it was in 2016, but not as dull for bowling as it was in 2020. So with the correct amount of effort applied, it may turn out to be yet another close affair.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Weather Forecast

The weather in Pune will remain ideal for cricket as humidity will be below 40% making it dry and chilly in the evening, giving swing bowlers an opportunity to do the damage. Not a lot of dew is expected so it will not affect the game either. The temperature will range between 26 degrees at the start of the game at 7 pm IST and 22 degrees at the end of the game around 11 pm IST.

Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 13:24 IST

