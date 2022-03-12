IND vs SL 2nd Test Live: India win toss, opt to bat first in Pink ball game
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: India skipper Rohit Sharma aim for yet another clean sweep as his team takes on Sri Lanka in the second Test of the two-match series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
India captain Rohit Sharma at Toss for the second Test vs Sri Lanka. Photo: @BCCI
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live: The India cricket team will be taking on the Sri Lanka cricket team in the second and final Test match of the two-match Test series from March 12 onwards at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The match, a day-night affair, would be played with the Pink ball. India won the first Test by a huge margin of an innings and 222 runs and courtesy of that have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series
IND vs SL 2nd Test Toss Update
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was won by the former who chose that India will bat first in the Pink ball Test
Changes in both teams
While India have made one change, bringing in Axar Patel in place Jayant Yadav as the third spinner, The Sri Lankan team were forced to make two changes due to injuries to Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissnka. In their places, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kusal Mendis have been drafted in the Playing 11 respectively.
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel
Sri Lanka Playing 11
Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Vishwa Fernando
Catch all the Live Updates from the second India vs Sri Lanka Test here
