IND vs SL 2nd Test: Toss timing, India and Sri Lanka playing 11 prediction

Having won the first Test by a huge margin of an innings and 222 runs, Rohit Sharma led will take on a beleaguered in the second and final Test of the two-match Test series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, starting March 12, 2022. While the Indian team will fight for a record 15th consecutive Test series win on home soil, the Sri Lankans would look to finish a dismal tour on high by winning the last match. The visitors lost the T20I series 0-3 and also lost the first Test.

Ind vs Sl Toss Timing for 2nd Test

The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne would take place 30 minutes prior to the start of the game which begins at 02:00 pm IST as it is a day-night Test and will be played with the Pink ball. Hence 2nd Test toss timing is 01:30 pm IST.

Here's how the Playing 11 of the two teams could look like

The Indian team would have to make a choice between and Mohammad Siraj as the former has been declared fit and brought into the squad in place of Kuldeep Yadav. The latter though is also more than a decent swing bowler and can do wonders with the Pink cherry and hence presents a strong candidature for himself.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be without the services of Lahiru Kumara who was injured in the last game and wou7ld also miss Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka, both of whom have been ruled out of the second Test. In such a scenario, Dinesh Chandimal and Praveen Jayawickrama are guaranteed entries in the side.

India Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj/ Axar Patel

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Vishwa Fernando

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Srikar Bharat, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka Test Squad vs India

Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera