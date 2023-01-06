IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

The caravan of the T20I series moves to Saurashtra travelling from Mumbai via Pune. While Mumbai was won by India by just two runs, the Lankans conquered Pune by 16 runs. In both games, the team winning the toss opted to field first and went on to lose the game. But even after this, the trend will remain same and the team winning the toss would once again look to field first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in .

Playing 11 combinations of India

The Indian team played Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh in the last game, but none of them was impressive Tripathi was good in the field, but disappointed with the bat. Arshdeep was too wayward and didn’t seem confident enough with his strides. He might be rested for the third and final game while Tripathi would continue to find his place in the team.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik

Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka

Though Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhananjaya de Silva, two experienced men with a plethora of talents were once again pathetic with the bat, Sri Lanka would not look to change its playing 11 just because of that. They would however be good to play Sadeera Samarawickrama and Avishka Fernando in place of the two aforementioned players, but it seems highly unlikely.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilsham Madushanka

3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details

3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST in . The toss between India skipper and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.

India T20I series Squad

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi

Sri Lanka T20I series Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama