IND vs WI 1st ODI Live: India win toss, elect to bowl first

The Indian white-ball captain will be leading the Indian team for the first time in the capacity of full-time captain in an ODI as the Men in Blue take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



India skipper won the toss and chose to bowl first.



The match begins at 01:30 pm IST.



India team news

The start to the series hasn’t been good for the Indian team with as many as seven members of the squad including the support staff testing positive for Covid-19. Among the players testing positive for Covid-19, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer’s names came up.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open", said in a pre-match press conference. Also, Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan have been added to the squad, but due to quarantine restrictions, would not be available for this game.

West Indies team news

With victory in the recently concluded, T20I series, players such as Brandon King, Shai Hope and Darren Bravo could make it to the playing XI. Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr. will be the two spinners.

India Playing 11:



Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Playing 11:

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Kemar Roach

IND vs WI Weather Update

The weather at Ahmedabad is set to be pleasant with no rain on the radar and the temperatures remaining in the highest 20s throughout the day and in the lower twenties at night.

IND vs WI Pitch Report

The pitch at the new stadium in Ahemdabad has generally been on the slower side, mostly assisting the spinners, so it is supposed to remain that way only.



Toss Update



The toss between Indian captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies skipper would take place at 01:30 pm IST

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner