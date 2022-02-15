IND vs WI 1st T20I playing 11 team: Odeon Smith, Harshal Patel big picks

It will be a fresh start for both West Indies and India after both team players ended up being huge attractions at the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022 Auctions. The teams would now strategise in a manner to begin preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November this year.

West Indies began their preparation with a series win over England earlier this year and would want to continue that while India would look to begin afresh after a dismal outing in the last World Cup.

Although India and its new leader Rohit Sharma had a good enough start against New Zealand late last year, with the new year and added responsibility of ODI captaincy, Sharma would be itching to finish the West Indies series starting after winning the ODI leg with a clean sweep.

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India Predicted Playing 11

With KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel ruled out of the T20I series, the way is open for Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer and either Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi to get into the playing 11.

Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan/Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI 1st T20I: West Indies Predicted Playing 11

The on the other hand will be looking to get handy contributions from the likes of Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Odeon Smith and Romario Shepherd who are considered T20 specialists.

Predicted Playing 11

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Key Players to watch out for India

Ishan Kishan

It is sure that Ishan Kishan, who was the costliest player in the recently concluded IPL Auction would be excited to showcase his talent in the shortest format. Moreover, he has not performed up to his potential off late and thus it would be great to see how much confidence he has got back after his record-shattering sale.

Harshal Patel

Yet another great buy at the IPL Auction, Patel would be preferred over Bhuvneshwar Kumar it seems and it would be great to see what variations does he come up with. The purple cap winner from the last IPL got his maiden India cap in the last series against New Zealand and did well with both bat and ball.

Shreyas Iyer

The third costliest buy in this IPL Auctions, Iyer, who was bought for Rs 12.25 crore is another one to look for. In the absence of KL Rahul, he is sure to get a game and most likely would bat at number five. Thus in such conditions, the right-hander, who scored 80 in the last ODI, would look to build on the momentum and get among runs as well.

IND vs WI: Key Players to watch out for West Indies

Rovman Powell

Bought at Rs 2.8 crore by Delhi Capitals at this year’s IPL Auction after his breathtaking century against England, Rovman Powell is a sure shot crowd puller as he gets going and the fact that there will be a crowd in Indian games after a long time, Eden Gardens will light up with the Powell power.

Odean Smith

The West Indian bowler who is more known for his power-hitting showed exactly what he is capable of in the recently concluded IPL and was therefore bought at staggering Rs 6 crore by Punjab Kings. The 25-year-old Jamaican will be keen to perform both with bat and ball and can be a show stopper.

Romario Shepherd

Rs 7.75 crore is what the Sunrisers Hyderabad paid to acquire the services of the big Guyanese and he will be eager to prove that he deserved every penny of that staggering sum he got at the recently concluded IPL Auction.