IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: Rohit Sharma aims at T20 World Cup with series win
India cricket team | West Indies cricket team | India vs West Indies
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: BCCI
The India cricket team will be taking on the West Indies cricket team in the 1st T20I of the three-match T20I series which will be played in its entirety at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match would begin at 07:30 pm IST.
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 07:00 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.
There is no forecast of rain for the first T20I between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The pitch at Eden Gardens has always supported the pace bowlers with the light breeze from Hooghly coming in the evening.
India's T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies T20I Squad
Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh
