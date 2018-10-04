Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: Century on Test debut, audience in awe of Shaw

Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score century on Test debut on day one of the series-opener against the West Indies



Shaw punished both pacers and spinners without discrimination.



He also produced a delightful straight drive on way to reaching his maiden half-century which came off 56 balls.

Shaw's inning after his fifty accelerated to achieve the ultimate milestone.

A little later, Pujara too got to his half century, off 67 balls, but perished at 86 runs.

The West Indians looked listless on the field as boundaries came at will for India. The visitors were dealt a severe blow even before the start of the game with their captain Jason Holder pulling out with an ankle injury.

ndia won the toss and chose to bat against West Indies in the first test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

18-year-old Mumbai opener Prithwi Shaw became India's 293rd Test cricketer. Shaw was handed the test cap by captain Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Sunil Ambris and Shermaine Lewis will make their debut for West Indies.

Shaw did not waste any time and looked set on the crease right from the start, with the help of well-executed shots, he reached his fifty on his debut.

The session was completely dominated by India despite the fall of Lokesh Rahul for a duck.

On his debut, Prithvi Shaw came out with all guns blazing. The youngster kept hitting the ball and with his strike rate, it looked as if he was playing an ODI.

Pujara, in his usual style, took time to settle but was soon seen accompanying Shaw in grabbing runs from wherever they came.

In the bowling department, barring Shannon Gabriel's first spell, no other bowler could do much.

Earlier, West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, who came out for the toss in place of regular skipper Jason Holder, confirmed that the latter would not play in the match due to an ankle injury.

"Jason Holder is not playing, he's got a slight ankle injury so he's resting. Would've batted as well, we're quite happy nonetheless," said Brathwaite.





