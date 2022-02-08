IND vs WI 2nd ODI Preview: Will Kohli finally get to his 71st ton?

The Indian cricket team would look to seal the ODI series against West Indies as it takes on the Caribbean team in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. From India’s perspective, the match is aimed at getting the crucial 10 super league points and taking an unassailable lead in the series.

But more than that, the match is also an opportunity for to finally get among the runs and reach his 71st century. The stalwart batter has been static at 70 centuries ever since November 23 in 2021. Other than Kohli, India would also look to focus on Ishan Kishan’s role in the team.

It might so happen that KL Rahul, who is coming back after a family engagement and was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the second ODI, might get a chance in place of Ishan Kishan as an opener. But is that his real position in the team? If not, then is he a finisher or a middle-order batter?

In any case, either of the three among Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav would have to sit out to accommodate him. But the management might also choose to play the same XI and win the series and give Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan a go in the last game of the series.

India team news

Though Navdeep Saini, Agarwal and Rahul were captured practising in the nets, it is most likely that neither of them would get a chance in the playing XI and the team might go in with the same XI that played in the first ODI.

West Indies team news

For West Indies, it is yet another chance to improve their form and get going. Their openers Shai Hope and Brandon King showed that they are more than good enough to survive the Indian bowlers and there wasn’t much turn being extracted by Indian spinners either.

The wickets that they got was simply the mistakes in shot selection by the Windies batters and skipper also admitted the same in the post-match press conference.

Now, along with Jason Holder and Fabian Allen, who did bat well, in the first game, the rest of the batters would also have to come good. As for bowlers, Kemar Roach was off the mark in the first game and hence he needs to be either on the mark with line and length as well as the pace or Romario Shepherd should be given a chance.

India Playing 11 prediction

(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies Playing 11 prediction

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Kemar Roach

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Weather Update

The weather at Ahmedabad is set to be pleasant with no rain on the radar and the temperatures remaining in the highest 20s throughout the day and in the lower twenties at night.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at the new stadium in Ahemdabad has generally been on the slower side, mostly assisting the spinners, so it is supposed to remain that way only. In the last game too, it was of similar nature. Run scoring will be easy in the evening due to dew at the ground.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner