IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out

will face the West Indies cricket team, for one last team on the latter's tour of India 2022 as the two teams play out the third and final match of the three-match T20I series at the in Kolkata on Sunday, February 20, 2022. While Rohit Sharma and co will look to get another win in their kitty and complete a hat-trick of series clean sweeps, Kieron Pollard and his men would play for their pride as they haven't won even one game on the tour.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India Predicted Playing 11

India could go for many changes and it could be as many as four with Virat Kohli and already declaring that they would miss the last T20I. Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Ruturaj Gaikwad could come in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Virat Kohli and respectively.

Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: West Indies Predicted Playing 11

The West Indies on the other hand would also look to replace opener Brandon King and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and give Dominic Drakes and either Shai Hope or Darren Bravo a go in the shortest format. Hayden Walsh Jr could also be accommodated in place of Akeal Hosein.

Predicted Playing 11

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Key Players to watch out for India

Ruturaj Gaikwad



Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in a stellar run over the past two seasons should finally get his chance as both and Virat Kohli are out of the Playing 11 for the next game and even if Ishan Kishan keeps wickets, Ruturaj could come in the team as a pure number three batter with taking the number four position and Suryaklumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer at number six. Gaikwad has over the years shown that he can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer, who hasn't got many opportunities to bowl as the regular bowlers have been more than good enough in both the T20Is, has been able to contribute well with the bat and he would want to continue the same trend going forward. And if he gets a chance, the KKR all-rounders would also look to seize the opportunity with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The fast bowler, who lost his rhythm and was about to lose his place in the team, finally bounced back and showed exactly why he is still one of the best swing bowlers in the country. Even at death, Bhuvi was fantabulous in the second T20I and was the main reason for India's victory with his brilliant penultimate over. in one last match, he would look to continue the form and cement his place in the side as the third pacer along with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Key Players to watch out for West Indies

Rovman Powell

Finally, the Indian crowd witnessed the Powell power as Rovman blasted 68* in the second T20I and established an almost match-winning stand of 115 runs with Nicholas Pooiran before eventually losing the match. He kept the fight even till the last over, hitting back to sixes when 24 was required of the last four balls to win the match.

Nicholas Pooran

Always a threat against India, Nichola Pooran showed in both the first and second T20I why he is rated so highly in the shortest format. The left-hander scored 62 in the second game and 61 off just 43 balls in the first match. In the last game too, the Trinidad born would look to continue his good form and hatch yet another innings of brilliance.

Roston Chase

This is has been a refreshing T20I for Roston Chase the bowler as he has managed to keep the Indian batters at bay, picking five wickets so far and bowling with an economy of less than six. In the last game too, the off-spinner, who is also a great batter at the top, would want to continue his good run with the ball and also get among runs with the bat if he gets a chance.