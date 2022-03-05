IND W vs PAK W Prediction: Toss, India and Pakistan Playing 11 at CWC 2022

-
The Indian Women's cricket team, led by dynamic captain Mithali Raj will take on Pakistan Women's cricket team led by Bismah Maroof to get their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign up and running. This will be the first match for both the teams and would be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand.
The India vs Pakistan is always considered as the mother of all cricketing rivalries and the kind of close encounters that this World Cup has seen in only its three-match journey so far with two of those matches going down the very last over, nothing less than a mouth-watering clash between the arch-rivals is what the fans would be asking.
CWC 2022 IND W vs PAK W Toss Timing
The India Women vs Pakistan Women match today is going to begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain and Pakistan Women captain would take place 30 minutes prior to the match start time. Hence, India Women vs Pakistan Women CWC 2022 affair would see the toss taking place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India Women and Pakistan Women
India have settled a batting lineup, it is majorly a choice between playing Sneh Rana, the all-rounder that has been built over the last year in pursuit of her winning close games with bat and ball in this World Cup or the leg spinner Poonam Yadav. Rana would give 10 overs the same as Yadav and give extra with the bat too, while Yadav when in her prime, could win games just with the ball. Mithali Raj would have to make the tough choice now.
As far as Pakistan are concerned, the team relies heavily on the form of it's captain Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz and Javeria Khan with the bat and Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana with the ball. Rest all the players are selected to fit as cogs in the wheel that is run by the above mentioned.
India Women Predicted Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana/ Poonam Yadav
Pakistan Women Predicted Playing 11
Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu
India Women Squad CWC 2022
Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Travelling reserves: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur
Pakistan Women Squad CWC 2022
Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz
