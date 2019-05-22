India cricket team's full schedule before their ICC world Cup 2019 opener

The Virat Kohli-led on Wednesday left for England to participate in the biggest international 50-over cricket tournament, the (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019. They will play their first match of the tournament on June 5 against South Africa, which would be keen to shed their ‘chokers’ tag this time around.

In the days leading up to the cricket world cup 2019 opening match, to be played between hosts England and South Africa on May 30, the 10 participating teams will play a number of warm-up games to acclimatise themselves to the English conditions.





Eyeing their third World Cup title, Virat Kohli’s India would play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on May 25 and another against Bangladesh on May 28.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli said India were entering the tournament with a balanced and strong side. "You saw in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think, we just hope to play the best cricket we can," the skipper said.





Here is the Indian cricket team’s schedule ahead of opener against South Africa on June 5: