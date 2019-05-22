JUST IN
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Why India are best placed to win the trophy
India cricket team's full schedule before their ICC world Cup 2019 opener

The Virat Kohli-led India team have left for England where they will play two warm-up matches before the start of the 2019 cricket world cup. Here's a complete schedule of activities planned

Indian cricket team
Indian Cricket Team. Photo: @BCCI

The Virat Kohli-led India cricket team on Wednesday left for England to participate in the biggest international 50-over cricket tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019. They will play their first match of the tournament on June 5 against South Africa, which would be keen to shed their ‘chokers’ tag this time around.

In the days leading up to the cricket world cup 2019 opening match, to be played between hosts England and South Africa on May 30, the 10 participating teams will play a number of warm-up games to acclimatise themselves to the English conditions.

Eyeing their third World Cup title, Virat Kohli’s India would play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on May 25 and another against Bangladesh on May 28.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli said India were entering the tournament with a balanced and strong side. "You saw in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think, we just hope to play the best cricket we can," the skipper said.

Here is the Indian cricket team’s schedule ahead of ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa on June 5:

May 22: India leave from Mumbai for London.

May 23: This is a rest day. Team India will follow team protocol followed by a full meeting of all players and team management. All concerns will be heard and addressed, and a plan for daily activities over the next eight days will be charted out.

May 24: The team’s first full training session at the Oval, London, will be followed by media interactions of all captains, anti-corruption and anti-doping workshops with ICC, and photo shoots

May 25: India will play their first warm-up game against New Zealand at the Oval. The match is scheduled to start from 3 pm IST (Day match)

May 26: The Indian cricket team will depart for Cardiff by road. The team management will take stock of the first warm-up game.

May 27: The team will take part in a practice session at Sophia Gardens which will be followed by a press conference. The leadership group of the Indian cricket team will hold a meeting with support staff.

May 28: The Indian team will play their second warm-up match against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens. The match will start from 3 pm IST.

May 29: The team will leave for Southampton, while skipper Virat Kohli will head for Buckingham Palace, London, along with the captains of other nine participating nations, to meet the Queen at High Tea.

May 30: Another rest day for the Indian team. The World Cup opening match will be played between England and South Africa.

May 31: India’s first pre-World Cup training session will start, five days ahead of their first game against South Africa on June 5. The session will be followed by a press conference.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 12:55 IST

