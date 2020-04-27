India tour of Australia in Nov-Dec would help CA financially: Tim Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has said players won't be greedy at this hour of crisis but has urged Cricket Australia (CA) to explain the financial condition to them.



He has also opined that India’s tour of Australia seeing the light of the day will help the cause.



"Players need to know the absolute financial positions of the game and the players aren't going to be greedy," Paine said on ABC Radio.



"Our livelihood, all the people associated with the ACA and the players’ association, their livelihood is dependent on the game of cricket being healthy. So at the moment if a pay cut for us is on the cards and that keeps our game thriving well into the future, then that's something we'll certainly have to look at."



Border–Gavaskar Trophy



The Border–Gavaskar Trophy is a Test cricket series played between India and Australia. It is currently played via the International Cricket Council's future tours program, with varying lengths of time between matches. If the series is drawn, then the country holding the trophy previously retains it. The series is named after Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar, the first 2 test cricketers to have scored over 10,000 Test runs in their respective careers, former captains of their respective teams, and were both world record holders for the most career runs scored in Test match cricket.



India currently holds the trophy after regaining the trophy from Australia in the 2017 series which they won 2–1, then retaining it in the 2018–19 series which they won by the same margin. India won its first Test series in Australia in 2018-19 Test series. The first edition was held in 1996 in which India.

Stumper batsman Paine also hoped India's tour of Australia, slated to begin in November this year, is on course as it would solve a lot of financial problems of CA."I think there's a bit of safeguarding towards the potential of India not coming (on a tour in December/January) which is worth something like 250 to 300 million dollars."I'm hoping that they get here, that would solve a lot of issues."I know there's been some early talks with Cricket Australia and the government around the potential of what could be done, chartering planes and getting them in isolation when they get here to make sure that we can get India here," Paine said.