Ind vs Afg, Day 2: Will Afghanistan make an impact on the second day?

In the historic India vs Afghanistan one-off test match, India started by scoring some quick runs, after wining the toss and electing to bat first

at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Powered by Dhawan and Vijay's tons, the hosts kept Afghanistan bowlers on their toes and the match looked like a one-sided affair until the final session, which brought some twist to the tale.

The world no.1 hosts lost five wickets for 99 runs in the final 32 overs of Day 1 and this helped Afghanistan salvage their show from the sorry picture in the first two sessions of the day.



Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan, who shot to fame recently for his outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) struggled initially, finding it difficult to adjust to the long format of cricket, but the player-with-a-magical-touch did put up a fight eventually.

On the second day, Afghanistan bowlers would want to continue the attack and aim to wrap up India's innings in the first session. Among recognised batsmen apart from and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are at the crease at present, is still to bat.

For Pandya and Ashwin, who will continue the batting for India, sticking on to the crease for some more time and rebuilding momentum would be important.

Jadeja, and could also weild their bat in cameos and elevate the score further, but facing Afghan bowlers may not be a cakewalk for the lower order.

The first session of the second day holds significance as on the one hand India would look to strengthen their position further, while on the other Afghanistan would try to trap the hosts and prepare for a reply with the bat.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (107 off 96 balls) bludgeoned the rookie Afghan bowlers into submission on Day 1 and became the first Indian batsman ever to score a century in the first session of the first day in an international test match. Murli Vijay also joined the party and ground the bowling attack for his impressive 105 off 153 balls.

Yamin Ahmadzai had a good day with the ball for Afghanistan. He scalped two crucial wickets -- of Dhawan (107) and K L Rahul (54). was the most consumed bowler, however. He bowled 26 overs for one success in the form of Rahane.

Afghanistan, playing their first ever test match, make a mark in the last session of day, clinching 5 wickets to leave India in a slight spot of bother.

Shifting from red to white ball for the first time, impressed yet again and the side drew attention, especially after IPL, where Afghan players made a mark.

After the events that took place in the final session of Day 1, a lot remains to be seen today as this is no more a one-sided game.

Here is a look at the Playing 11 of India and Afghanistan

India playing 11: Murli Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma,

Afghanistan playing 11: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, (capt), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar,