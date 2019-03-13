India vs Australia 5th LIVE SCORE: Australia eye series win after 10 yrs

-
Indian cricket team will look to put up a strong show against Australia in the fifth and final One Day International (ODI) of 5-match series at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi today. Virat Kohli and company will have pride at stake with the series level at 2-2 as they have not lost a series at home turf in recent past. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to win a bilateral series in India after 10 years. The series started with the Team India showing complete domination in the first two games, before Australian cricket team made a comeback with a quality win in Ranchi. While in Mohali ODI, Aussies showed that they are here to make a statement as they chased down India's total of 358 with 4 wickets in their kitty.
India vs Australia 5th ODI match will start from 1:30 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 4th ODI on Hotstar app and website.
