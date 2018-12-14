Ind vs Aus, 2nd test Day 1 LIVE: Can King Kohli rule bouncy Perth pitch?

After registering a thrilling 31-run victory in the first cricket Test, India cricket team will look to continue the momentum when they take on Australia in the second test match at Optus Stadium Perth today. The pitch will offer plenty of pace and bounce at the brand new Optus Stadium and that could, on paper, be an advantage for the hosts. But an upbeat Indian team, having a world class bowling attack at their disposal at the moment, would be relishing the opportunity to have a go at their rivals.

"We get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now," skipper Virat Kohli had said. India though have been hit by injuries to key players R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma who are ruled out of the Perth Test. "Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement said. The BCCI also said that teenage opener Prithvi Shaw was recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment.

India vs Australia, Perth pitch and weather condition



On the eve of the game, both pitch and outfield were almost the same colour - lush green, reports espncricinfo. But this was before the final shave and while there is a promise of pace and bounce, only time will tell how the wicket actually behaves. There has only been one first-class match at the venue. The first day of the match is expected to be the hottest, with the temperature peaking at 36C.

playing 11

probables: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

probables: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Usman Khwaja, Tim Paine, Travis Head, Mitchell Strac, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.



