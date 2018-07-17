Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI: Virat & co will aim for 10th consecutive ODI series win

In the third One Day International (ODI) of the 3-match series, Virat Kohli-led India will look to plug loopholes in the field when they take on Eoin Morgan’s England at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds today. If India win today’s match it will be the team's 10th successive series victory.

How is the 3 match series evenly poised?



England levelled the three-match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.

Areas needs to improve in the 3rd ODI



After first ODI victory, India made a couple of mistakes in the second match. First, the bowlers leaked few extra runs which helped England post a challenging total and then batsmen failed to rise to the occasion. Apart from Suresh Raina and skipper no other batsman could face English bowlers perfectly. Although wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan got good starts, they failed to capitalise on them. Middle-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also failed miserably. Hence, in order to give English bowlers a tough time, India's middle batting line-up needs to click in unison.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep was the only wicket-taker. He scalped three wickets but gave away 68 runs in his 10 overs. Pacers Umesh Yadav, Hardik and debutant Sidharth Kaul also proved costly. Bowlers now have to come up with something new to disturb the opponents as Root, Morgan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are already in form.

How England won the 2nd ODI



England, on the other hand, learned quickly from a poor display in the first match against India and especially against chinaman Kuldeep, who claimed 6 for 25. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan also showed good form with the brilliant knocks of 113 and 53, respectively. Jason Roy and Bairstow also showed signs of regaining their form with disciplined batting throughout their innings. So, with a settled top-order, the only worry of the hosts is their middle and lower order. Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali could not add much to the score after a brilliant start. Had the trio clicked in the final match, it could have made things difficult for Indian batsmen. England has improved a lot in the bowling department. Bowlers are hunting in pairs. Pacers Liam Plunkett and are bowling well, while Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood are supporting the duo superbly. Their bowling economy is not above six, which is a good sign for English players, especially when the opponents are chasing the target.

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar play the 3rd ODI?

The Indian pace attack lacked penetration in the 2nd ODI, particularly in the death overs. Eighty-two runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs. This underlines India's dependence on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Judging by his exploits on the last two tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa, Kumar is a huge miss for India in this ODI series and there is no official word on his fitness or availability yet. He did bowl in the nets at Lord's before the second ODI and is on the path to recovery. However, it remains to be seen if he will be included in the side for this decider ahead of Kaul or Umesh Yadav. At Pallekele, last August, Kumar had scored a match-winning maiden half-century in MS Dhoni's company after India were reduced to 131-7 in the 237-run chase. In South Africa too, Kumar made vital contributions lower in the order. His continued absence will mean that India have a long tail, putting more responsibility on the top and middle order.

India's middle order woes



is over-burdened with the gaping hole at number four. It is considered the most vital position for any successful ODI side, yet India are struggling to find a solution to their revolving door conundrum for some time now. This series has marked the return of KL Rahul at number four since the Lankan tour. Lord's was his first big test. India have Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer on the bench. The former has been in fine nick of late, while the latter has two half-centuries in his first six ODIs. Iyer also gave a good account of himself in Port Elizabeth, batting at number five. Despite his slow knock at Lord's, it is nearly inconceivable that the team management will consider favouring Karthik ahead of Dhoni.

Why did Dhoni fail to score quickly in 2nd ODI?



was widely criticised for his slow innings in the 2nd ODI and even booed by the Lord’s expectators. However, It has to be noted that the previous ODI was only the third instance on this UK tour where Dhoni got a chance to bat in the middle, after T20 outings in Dublin and Cardiff. In a way, that lack of batting time showed in his incoherent innings.



How a series win affects India’s ICC ODI Rankings?



Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No.1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap and hand them bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1.

India on a verge of 10th consecutive ODI series win



The have been on a high-flying streak in bilateral ODI cricket. Going as far back as January 2016, when they last lost 4-1 in Australia, India have won every bilateral ODI series since, beating Zimbabwe, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, Sri Lanka (twice), Australia and South Africa, both home and away. It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 3-0 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.



Here are the playing 11 probables of both teams:



probables: Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddharth Kaul/ Bhuvneswar Kumar, Hardik Pandya



probables: Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid



When and where to watch 3nd ODI



Match Date: 17 July 2018, Tuesday



Match Timing: 17:00 IST, 12:30 AM GMT, 11:30 AM Local



Match Venue: Headingley Cricket ground, Leeds, England



match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. second T20Is will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream India vs England 1st match on Tatasky mobile app.

India vs England head to head in ODIs



Total Matches: 98

India: 53

England: 40

Tie: 2

No-result: 3



In England



Total Matches: 40

India: 16

England: 20

Tie: 1

No result: 3



Here is some regarding India vs England 3-match series



Dhoni becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to score 10,000 runs in ODIs: Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the fourth Indian to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs during the second match of the three-game series against England and the only wicketkeeper-batsman in India to score 10,00 runs. The 37-year-old former India skipper joined an elite list which features some of India's greatest batsmen in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. Dhoni needed just 33 runs to achieve the milestone and he did it with a single in the 43rd over of the second ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's Stadium. Dhoni is currently placed 12th in the list of all-time highest run-getters in ODIs. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is the only wicketkeeper-batsman to feature in the list with 14,234 runs to his name. He is the second highest run-getter in the ODIs, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

List of Indian players who scored 10,000-runs in ODIs





Player Name Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Sourav Ganguly 11221 Rahul Dravid 10768 MS Dhoni 10004* Virat Kohli 9708*

two changes for series-deciding ODI: make England England have released two players ahead of the series-deciding third and final ODI against India while bringing in an in-form James Vince. The series finale is to be held in Headingley on Tuesday. Dawid Malan has been released from the squad to play for England Lions against India A. All-rounder Sam Curran too has been released for the same. The 27-year-old batsman, Vince, has been called up for the Leeds game.

Kohli backs Dhoni after his slow Lord's innings, says criticism unfortunate: Skipper had to once again come to the rescue of under-fire former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose painstaking 37 off 58 balls, came in for sharp criticism after England beat India by 86 runs in the second ODI at the Lord's. Hailed as one of the best ever finishers in limited overs, Dhoni in the past couple of years has struggled to finish a lot of high-pressure games unless there has been top-order support from the other end.

Teams squad:



England squad for 3rd ODI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood, James Vince.

India squad for 3rd ODI: (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.\

