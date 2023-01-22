JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports Â» FIH Mens Hockey World Cup Â» News

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Men in Blue face Blacksticks in crossover

India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian hockey team will face New Zealand in the crossover and try and beat them to get into the quarterfinal

Topics
Hockey World Cup | India vs New Zealand | Indian Hockey Team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Hockey World Cup 2023
India vs New Zealand Crossover, Live Score | PTI photo
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Hockey World Cup

It is time for the crossovers and India will be taking on New Zealand in the second crossover match of the day after Spain would have played Malaysia. If the Indian side manages to win the game, they will play Belgium in the quarterfinal. 

India finished second in Group D while New Zealand finished third in Group C. 

Also Read: Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot

Head-to-Head India vs New Zealand Hockey

Matches- 104

India Win- 58

New Zealand Win- 29

Draw- 17

Last Meeting- India beat New Zealand 7-2 in FIH Pro League 2022-23

IND vs NZ Crossover Match Details

India vs New Zealand

Match- Crossover, 26

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Date- January 22nd, 2023

Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar

India vs New Zealand Crossover Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the crossover game between India and New Zealand live

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh