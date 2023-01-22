- Global demand concerns likely to weigh on energy markets, says RIL
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Men in Blue face Blacksticks in crossover
India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian hockey team will face New Zealand in the crossover and try and beat them to get into the quarterfinal
India vs New Zealand Crossover, Live Score | PTI photo
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Hockey World Cup
It is time for the crossovers and India will be taking on New Zealand in the second crossover match of the day after Spain would have played Malaysia. If the Indian side manages to win the game, they will play Belgium in the quarterfinal.
India finished second in Group D while New Zealand finished third in Group C.
Also Read: Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot
Head-to-Head India vs New Zealand Hockey
Matches- 104
India Win- 58
New Zealand Win- 29
Draw- 17
Last Meeting- India beat New Zealand 7-2 in FIH Pro League 2022-23
IND vs NZ Crossover Match Details
India vs New Zealand
Match- Crossover, 26
Time- 07:00 pm IST
Date- January 22nd, 2023
Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
India vs New Zealand Crossover Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the crossover game between India and New Zealand live
