- Manappuram Finance slips 6% after 5% equity changes hands in block deals
- TCS gains 1.5% as it bags $1.5 bn contract from Walgreens Boots Alliance
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharma plunges 13% on net loss of Rs 661 crore in Q3
- AirAsia's Fernandes denies link to bribery scandal after stepping down
- Stocks to watch: Titan, TCS, RIL, Bharti Airtel, PNB, Affle, Deepak Nitrite
ICC U-19 World Cup, Ind vs Pak Live: India eyes 3rd successive final berth
The India vs Pakistan first semifinal match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary from 1:30 pm IST onwards. Check live score, toss and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: @@cricketworldcup
ICC U-19 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Live scorecard
India vs Pakistan Live streaming details
The India vs Pakistan first semifinal match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary from 1:30 pm IST onwards. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.
Stay tuned for India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh