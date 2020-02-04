JUST IN
ICC U-19 World Cup, Ind vs Pak Live: India eyes 3rd successive final berth

The India vs Pakistan first semifinal match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary from 1:30 pm IST onwards. Check live score, toss and match updates here

BS Web Team 

India will be eyeing its third successive U-19 Cricket World Cup final appearance, when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semifinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom today. Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. Like at the highest level, the India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners. India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run defeat in the last edition in 2018.
 
ICC U-19 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Live scorecard
 
 
India vs Pakistan Live streaming details
 
The India vs Pakistan first semifinal match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary from 1:30 pm IST onwards. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.
 
