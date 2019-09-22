JUST IN
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 LIVE: Bengaluru Weather may play spoilsport

All eyes will be on India playing 11 as Rishabh Pant failed to perform in previous match. Check India vs South Africa 3rd T20 live score, toss updates and match commentary here

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, India cricket team
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach B Arun during a practice session ahead of the 3rd T20 match against South Africa, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Virat Kohli's familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as the Indian cricket team eye 2-0 series win against South Africa cricket in the third T20 International at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bemgaluru today. All eyes will be on India playing 11 as Rishabh Pant failed to perform in previous match. The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Virat Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway. However, Bengaluru weather may play a spoil sport as there is 51 per cent of rain, according to accuweather.com. The opener in Dharamsala was a washout.

The India vs South Africa third T20 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs South Africa cricket match will be available on Hotstar and website.

