IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of first T20I

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Get the latest Playing 11 predictions, Toss Updates, and Team News from the first match of the five-match series between India and South Africa

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Team India's Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh during a net session ahead of India vs South Africa 1st T20I in New Delhi. Photo: BCCI
Team India's Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh during a net session ahead of India vs South Africa 1st T20I in New Delhi. Photo: BCCI

Rishabh Pant led Indian side would be chasing history when they take on South Africa as a victory in this match will take them to 13 consecutive T20I wins since the end of the T20 World Cup in 2021. Currently, India sits at joint top of the most consecutive T20I wins alongside Afghanistan and Romania with 12 wins each.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like

The Indian team is without the services of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav and hence in place of Rahul, who was supposed to open the innings, Ishan Kishan might get a chance with Deepak Hooda at number three and Shreyas Iyer at four. The lower middle-order would have the likes of Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. The bowling would then comprise Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

On the other hand, South Africa will come in with the experienced pairing of Temba Bavuma and Quinto de Kock as openers, who will be backed by the likes of Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram in the middle order. David Miller will play the role of a finisher while bowling would most probably be handled by three pacers in Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be the left-arm spin duo.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IPL 2022 India vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.

India Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 13:20 IST

