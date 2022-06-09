India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of first T20I

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Toss timing, Predicted Playing 11 details of Match 14
PBKS vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 38
RCB vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 39
-
Rishabh Pant led Indian side would be chasing history when they take on South Africa as a victory in this match will take them to 13 consecutive T20I wins since the end of the T20 World Cup in 2021. Currently, India sits at joint top of the most consecutive T20I wins alongside Afghanistan and Romania with 12 wins each.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like
The Indian team is without the services of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav and hence in place of Rahul, who was supposed to open the innings, Ishan Kishan might get a chance with Deepak Hooda at number three and Shreyas Iyer at four. The lower middle-order would have the likes of Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. The bowling would then comprise Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
On the other hand, South Africa will come in with the experienced pairing of Temba Bavuma and Quinto de Kock as openers, who will be backed by the likes of Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram in the middle order. David Miller will play the role of a finisher while bowling would most probably be handled by three pacers in Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be the left-arm spin duo.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
IPL 2022 India vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 1st T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.
India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor