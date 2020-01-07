JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sri Lanka Tour of India » News

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live score: All eyes on Bumrah's comeback

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action after India's tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back. Catch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live score, toss, match updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli looks on at the trophy before the start of 1st T20 match against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. File Photo: PTI
After the first T20 International (T20) was washed out, India cricket team and Sri Lanka cricket team will lock horns for the second T20 of three match series at the Holkar Stadium, Indore today. Only toss could take place on Sunday at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Ground before rains played spoilsport and left damp spots on the pitch thus forcing the game to be called off without a ball being bowled. Just like Guwahati, the focus would be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is making his return to India playing 11 after injury. Bumrah has been out of action after India's tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back.
 
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live scorecard
 
 

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live streaming details
 
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match on Hotstar website and app.
 
Stay Tuned for india vs Sri Lanka live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh