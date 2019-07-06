JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs SL Live score: India eye top spot on points table

Head to head, India have an edge as they won 90 out of 164 matches while Sri Lanka won 56 matches. Check India vs Sri Lanka Live score, toss updates and match commentary

BS Web Team 

ICC World Cup 2019
ICC World Cup 2019. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), when India cricket team and Sri Lanka cricket team lock horns at Headingley in Leeds, the Men in Blue would look to finish the group stage at the top of the CWC team standings whereas the Islanders would try to end their campaign on a high note. The Virat Kohli-led side are currently placed second in the tournament standings with 13 points from eight matches. If they beat Sri Lanka and Australia lose to South Africa, the Men in Blue will move up to the top of the table. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are positioned at the sixth place with eight points from eight matches. The team is out of the semi-final race.

India vs Sri Lanka head to head
Total: 164
India: 90
Sri Lanka: 56
No result: 11
Abandoned: 4
Tie: 1
Cancelled: 2
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 44: Ind vs SL LIVE streaming
 
India vs Sri Lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
