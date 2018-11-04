JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » West Indies Tour of India 2018 » News

PKL 2018 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE: Corners key for Delhi
Business Standard

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

West Indies would look to make a mark in a rather dull visit in India so far

BS Web Team 

India Vs West indies 2018, Rohit Sharma

West Indies have been no match in front of the Indian team, India's 2-0 victory in the test series and then 3-1 win in the ODI series says it all.

Today it is the third format that both the teams are going to play, stakes are high for the caribbean side as they have not been able to make a single statement in the visit so far.

India have been trying all the permutations and combinations in the run up to the biggest spectacle in cricket -- the World Cup.

There was a flicker of challenge from the Windies in the second ODI which ended in a tie and snatching the third ODI from India's hands, putting captain Virat Kohli's brilliant century to waste.

Today, West Indies, primarily known as a good T20 challenger, would look to make a mark in a rather dull visit in India so far.

India, on the other hand, would deploy a young side with Dhoni and Kohli not in the squad. It'll be a good opportunity for youngsters.

Rest, T20 is not an easy format and both teams would start from the scratch.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

India's last 13 bilateral T20I series (since 2016): Won 10 Draw 1 Lost 2 - both losses came against WI

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

WI XI: R Powell, DM Bravo, S Hope, S Hetmyer, D Ramdin, K Pollard, C Brathwaite, K Paul, F Allen, K Pierre, O Thomas — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, L Rahul, R Pant, M Pandey, D Karthik, K Pandya, K Yadav, J Bumrah, K Ahmed, U Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

It's a proud moment for @krunalpandya24 and Khaleel Ahmed as they are all set to make their T20I debut for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/l4Ovn8u5eC — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

FRAMED #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/W4B0YWaFLP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

#TeamIndia wins the toss and will bowl first against Windies in the 1st T20I.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/he5OswpV6t — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

West Indies would look to make a mark in a rather dull visit in India so far

West Indies have been no match in front of the Indian team, India's 2-0 victory in the test series and then 3-1 win in the ODI series says it all.

Today it is the third format that both the teams are going to play, stakes are high for the caribbean side as they have not been able to make a single statement in the visit so far.

India have been trying all the permutations and combinations in the run up to the biggest spectacle in cricket -- the World Cup.

There was a flicker of challenge from the Windies in the second ODI which ended in a tie and snatching the third ODI from India's hands, putting captain Virat Kohli's brilliant century to waste.

Today, West Indies, primarily known as a good T20 challenger, would look to make a mark in a rather dull visit in India so far.

India, on the other hand, would deploy a young side with Dhoni and Kohli not in the squad. It'll be a good opportunity for youngsters.

Rest, T20 is not an easy format and both teams would start from the scratch.

image
Business Standard
177 22