India vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, elect to bowl first

West Indies have been no match in front of the Indian team, India's 2-0 victory in the test series and then 3-1 win in the ODI series says it all.

Today it is the third format that both the teams are going to play, stakes are high for the caribbean side as they have not been able to make a single statement in the visit so far.

India have been trying all the permutations and combinations in the run up to the biggest spectacle in cricket -- the World Cup.

There was a flicker of challenge from the Windies in the second ODI which ended in a tie and snatching the third ODI from India's hands, putting captain Virat Kohli's brilliant century to waste.

Today, West Indies, primarily known as a good T20 challenger, would look to make a mark in a rather dull visit in India so far.

India, on the other hand, would deploy a young side with and Kohli not in the squad. It'll be a good opportunity for youngsters.



Rest, T20 is not an easy format and both teams would start from the scratch.