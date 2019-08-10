Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Preview: India look to clinch lead in must-win match

With the first One Day International (ODI) match in Guyana ending in a whitewash, both India and West Indies would look to draw first blood as they face each other in the 2nd ODI in Trinidad on Sunday.

The match holds significance for West Indies as they have been on a downward spiral since the recently concluded World Cup, and a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Virat Kohli-led India in the just concluded T20I series.

Adding to Windies' woes, the swashbuckling southpaw Chris Gayle, who is set to hang his boots from ODIs after this series, showed a lacklustre performance with 4 runs off 31 balls when the team expected him to launch fireworks.





For India, it's a matter of retaining dominance in yet another match. Not long ago, the same side had humbled Windies by 125 runs in the World Cup, and monotony has continued since then.

It all now boils down to winning the second ODI and gaining a 1-0 lead in the 3-ODI series.

The forecast predicts cloudy conditions in Trinidad in the first half of play, which may assist the team that bowls first. However, the captains might be tempted to bat first since defending teams have won 4 out of the last 6 games played at this venue. A score of 300 has been crossed just twice at this ground in the last decade, both times by India.

India are unlikely to make changes in their playing 11 as Kohli would look to give more chances to Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed and Shreyas Iyer. West Indies may also keep the playing 11 unchanged and expect Gayle to shine at the top.

Here are the playing 11 prediction of both the teams

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies, Second T20 match timings and streaming details

Date and Day: August 11, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Time: 7:00 pm IST, 01:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am local

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

Squads:

India: (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.