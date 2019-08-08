Ind vs WI, 1st ODI LIVE score: Can Iyer find a place in India playing 11?
West Indies will get a big boost at the top of the batting order with Chris Gayle into the ODI fold. Check India vs West Indies live score and toss updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Mohammed Shami, warm up at a training session ahead of a first One Day International cricket match against West Indies in Providence, Guyana. Photo: AP | PTI
After clinching the T201 series, India cricket team will look high on confidence when they take on the Windies cricket team in the first match of the three-match One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli will give a chance to Shreyas Iyer in the India playing 11 or continue with KL Rahul at the much-talked-about number four spot. On the other hand, West Indies will get a big boost at the top of the batting order with Chris Gayle into the ODI fold.
CHECK PRO KABADDI LEAGUE MATCH (Hyderabad vs Bengaluru) LIVE MATCH HERE
CHECK PRO KABADDI LEAGUE MATCH (Hyderabad vs Bengaluru) LIVE MATCH HERE
India vs West Indies Live score
India vs West Indies live streaming
The India vs West Indies first ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score, toss and match updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh